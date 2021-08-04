Compensation for hit-and-run cases likely to rise

NEW DELHI

04 August 2021 21:12 IST

Ministry seeks comments from stakeholders in 30 days.

Compensation for victims in hit-and-run accidents is set to rise by eight times in case of a death as the government notified a new draft scheme on Wednesday.

The scheme raises the amount from ₹12,500 to ₹50,000 for grievous injuries and from ₹25,000 to ₹2,00,000 for death where the vehicle responsible for a crash can’t be traced. The scheme supersedes the Solatium Scheme, 1989.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sought comments from stakeholders in 30 days.

Advertising

Advertising

The proposed scheme provides a timeline of 60 days for conducting an inquiry and settling a claim from the time an application is made.

The compensation will be awarded from a dedicated account for such accidents under the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.

As per the rules notified for this Fund, the contribution will come from the toll collected by the Central government for using national highways, budgetary grant and fines levied on road contractors, consultants or concessionaires for faulty road design, construction and maintenance.