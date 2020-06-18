Compensation announced for families of 2 Bengal soldiers

Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced ₹5 lakh in compensation to the families of the two soldiers who died in clashes with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley. She said a member of each family would be given a government job.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred at #GalwanValley. I’m at pain to say that two of them belonged to West Bengal...,” she said on social media.

Sepoy Rajesh Orang hailed from Belgoria in Birbhum district and Bipul Roy from Bindipara in Alipurduar district. Rajesh Orang, 25, of Bihar Regiment, had joined the Army five years ago, his family members said. Bipul Roy could not come home this year because of the lockdown, his relatives said.

Different political groups staged protests in Kolkata against the killing of Indian soldiers.