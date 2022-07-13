Compared to other countries, price rise under control in India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals,in New Delhi, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

July 13, 2022 08:31 IST

The Union Home Minister was speaking at the 6th National Conclave of Mines and Minerals.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 that price rise and economic slowdown in India is under control compared to other countries due to the policies of the Narendra Modi government.

“Compared to other countries price-rise is under control, we are seeing the situation in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, other neighbouring countries and even the United States.,” Mr. Shah said at the 6 th National Conclave of Mines and Minerals.

The Home Minister earlier said that many countries were still feeling the impact on their economy after the COVID-19 pandemic but though price rise and slowdown exist in India it remains under control. Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Shah said those who keep referring Goods and Services Tax (GST) as “Gabbar Singh Tax” should know that as of today, the GST collection has crossed ₹1.62 lakh crore.

Coal blocks auction

Mr. Shah said to reduce coal-import, government has allowed auction of 50% captive coal blocks.

He said, earlier the coal blocks were allotted on first come-first-serve basis after the minister whispered in someone’s ear.

In 2014 there were many court cases, questions were raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General, Central Vigilance Commission and the Supreme Court even cancelled allotment of several such blocks.

“The allotments were mired in corruption earlier. Minerals are nation’s resources, and it should be auctioned for country’s development,” the Minister said. He said the mineral industry should not look at the resources merely as a revenue generating model.

“Extract as much mineral as you want,government will encourage you, but only exporting minerals will not benfeit the country, it should be used here, the final product should be made here and sent to the markets abroad,” Mr. Shah said.