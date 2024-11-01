Companies from Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru lead list of Indian entities facing U.S. sanctions

From the neighbourhoods of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the individuals and entities facing U.S. sanctions are scattered across the country.

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on them on the suspicion that they provided dual-use goods to Russia.

An initial assessment reveals that nearly all the Indian entities on the list are well-established companies in their respective domains, with many having been active for decades. The companies are active in areas such as providing airport support to small and large aircraft and helicopters, spare parts for machines, production of machine tools, IT support, commodities trade and business consultancy service providers.

The two individuals who appear on top of the list are Sudhir Kumar and Vivek Kumar Mishra, belonging to New Delhi’s Mahipalpur and Chhattisgarh. As per their records in the professional networking website LinkedIn, both are directors in Ascend Aviation, located close to the New Delhi International Airport, and deals with a wide range of aircraft-related consumables, ground support and spare parts.

Another company, Denvas Services Private Ltd of Rajouri Garden in Delhi, has been accused of being run by several Russian nationals “involved in defence procurement schemes”. The U.S. Treasury Department has said that it had been used by Russia to procure “U.S.-origin” microelectronics for use in its advanced conventional weapons.

800 shipments

The Bengaluru-based Emsystech has been accused of sending over 800 shipments of electronic integrated circuits, and capacitors made with precious metal tantalum to a Russian entity that is active in producing control systems and radio-electronic items.

The Hyderabad-based Lokesh Machines Limited, incorporated on December 17, 1983, is also on the list of entities that drew U.S. sanctions. The company operates from Hyderabad and Pune. It exports CNC machines to Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Turkiye and Russia. The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. According to its website, Lokesh Machines is among the top five machine tools manufacturers in India. It has been accused of collaborating with a Russian defence agent Alikhanov or Dimitri Vladimirovich Alikhanov.

Drone despatch

Innovio Ventures, based in Gurgaon, has been accused of sending “over 200 shipments, including electronic integrated circuits and multilayer ceramic capacitors, to Russia-based end-users” that included Russian military entity Testkomplekt. The U.S. Treasury Department stated that “Innovio Ventures supplied at least $4.5 million of electronic equipment, including drones, to Russia.”

The Hyderabad-based RRG Engineering has been accused of sending over 100 shipments of “microelectronics” to Russian Arteks Limited Company. Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited (Shaurya) has been accused of sending “radar apparatus, radio navigational aid apparatus, radio remote control apparatus and electrical apparatus for switching”. Shaurya works out of New Delhi’s Green Park.

Khushbu Honing, based in Kolhapur, has been listed for supplying advanced machine tools to Russia’s Unimatik that is known for producing computer numerical control machines. New Delhi’s KDG Engineering Pvt Ltd is also on the list for sending dual-use technology to Russia.