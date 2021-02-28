Companies ‘feel betrayed’ due to capping of COVID-19 vaccine price, says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

New Delhi

28 February 2021 13:15 IST

It is understood that the ₹250 ceiling per dose includes ₹150 per dose of vaccine plus ₹100 service charge.

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday hit out at the government capping COVID-19 vaccine price at ₹250 at private hospitals, saying vaccine companies “feel betrayed” as it is too low to sustain.

Reacting to a report that the health ministry has fixed ₹250 per shot at private hospitals and health centres, she tweeted, “We r (sic) crushing instead of incentivising vaccine industry.”

She further said, “Covid Vaccine Jab Capped At ₹250 At Private Hospitals: Government - understand vaccine cos (sic) feel betrayed as price is too low to sustain.”

Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw asked, “If WHO has agreed to $3 per dose, why beat them down to $2?”

The government’s capping of the vaccine price at private hospitals comes at a time when India is preparing to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with co-morbidities from March 1.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

