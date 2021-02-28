Companies ‘feel betrayed’ due to capping of COVID-19 vaccine price, says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday hit out at the government capping COVID-19 vaccine price at ₹250 at private hospitals, saying vaccine companies “feel betrayed” as it is too low to sustain.
Reacting to a report that the health ministry has fixed ₹250 per shot at private hospitals and health centres, she tweeted, “We r (sic) crushing instead of incentivising vaccine industry.”
She further said, “Covid Vaccine Jab Capped At ₹250 At Private Hospitals: Government - understand vaccine cos (sic) feel betrayed as price is too low to sustain.”
Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw asked, “If WHO has agreed to $3 per dose, why beat them down to $2?”
The government’s capping of the vaccine price at private hospitals comes at a time when India is preparing to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with co-morbidities from March 1.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.
It is understood that the ₹250 ceiling per dose includes ₹150 per dose of vaccine plus ₹100 service charge.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath