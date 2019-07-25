Companies bill introduced amid opposition

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced a Bill to replace the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 in the Lok Sabha, a move strongly opposed by the Opposition, which claimed that the government had been trying to enact the law in haste.

There was no mention of the Bill in the list of business for the day, a point that was repeatedly made by Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy and Congress leader in the House Adhir Chowdhary. Both urged Speaker Om Birla to reintroduce the bill on Friday.

“You are the supreme authority. You should not allow this to happen,” Mr Roy told Mr. Birla.

Ms Sitharaman said the Bill had been a necessity as the government had promulgated an ordinance on the subject twice - in November 2018 and February 2019.

“A Bill to replace the first ordinance was passed in the Lok Sabha in January 2019 but could not get through in the Rajya Sabha. Hence the second ordinance was promulgated in February. This Bill has been brought to replace the second ordinance. We are not bringing the Bill in haste,” she said.

The government was following the best practice by adopting the legislative route to enact the law, she added.

Mr. Chowdhury said the government on several occasions had brought Bills to the House without prior notice. “If such trends continue, the dignity of the House will be hurt,” he said.

Mr. Birla said he had given a ruling that at least two days prior notice should be given to the MPs before the introduction of any bill from the next session and allowed Ms Sitharaman to introduce the Bill.