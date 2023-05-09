Communalism a bigger problem for India than corruption, says Union Minister Baghel

May 09, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - New Delhi

Fake news and TRP (television rating point) are the worst factors that have impacted the media in the present times, said speakers at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) award function on Monday.

Giving away awards to journalists, the speakers urged reporters to write what is “right”. Journalists should remember their responsibility towards the country, they said.

The awards named ‘Dev Rishi Narad Patrakar Samman’ were disbursed at the function organised by ‘Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra’ (publicity wing of RSS-Delhi) at New Maharashtra Sadan in the national capital. It was attended by Minister of State, Law and Justice S.P. Singh Baghel, Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar and RSS’s deputy publicity in-charge Narendra Thakur.

Mr. Baghel said communalism is a bigger problem for India than corruption.

The Minister of State said that everyone believed that no one should tamper with the Basic Structure of the Constitution. Similarly, the basic structure of India, before 1192, was ‘Akhand Bharat’ – ‘Hindu Rashtra’, he said.

Mr. Thakur said fake news had affected the RSS just like everyone else, and urged the media to give space to some “good news” on first page so that people remained “motivated”.

