Communal attacks are on the decline, Rajya Sabha informed

Minister of State (MoS) for Home G. Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that communal incidents have declined and there was no need to bring a new legislation to curb such incidents.

Mr. Reddy also revealed that post-2017, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has stopped recording “communal incidents” as there were several discrepancies when the data was compared with that of States. He said communal incidents have come down from 823 in 2013 to 708 in 2018. He said “mob lynching” has happened in various States at different points of time and as per available data “there is no common pattern of mob lynching in the country.”

Mr. Reddy was responding to a question by CPI(M)’s K.K. Ragesh who asked if the government considered a special legislation to prevent communal tensions in the country.

He said, “The Central government assists the States in various ways like sharing intelligence, sending alert messages and advisories from time to time on matters relating to communal harmony...there are enough Acts available with the Government and no new Act is required and State governments are equipped enough to handle communal tensions and communal incidents.”

As per Intelligence Bureau data, he said, communal incidents have come down from 823 in 2013 to 708 in 2018.

“It is evident that these unfortunate incidents have happened under State Governments run by the parties with different political affiliations...it took place in Tripura under the CPI(M) government, in West Bengal under TMC and also in Left-ruled Kerala and it is not only related to BJP-ruled States. It should be stopped and we send advisories from time to time to States on this.”

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said in all cases of mob lynchings the victims were either “Muslims or Dalits” and persons affiliated with a particular party were thrashing and forcing people from other religions to chant specific slogans.

Mr. Reddy said, “NCRB started recording communal incidents since 2014 but it was dropped in 2017. There was a huge difference in data maintained by the Intelligence Bureau for the Central Government when compared with that recorded by the States. Many States objected to this.”