Common annual confidential reports for senior officers in three services

June 16, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

As efforts continue to create integrated theatre commands to bring in integration and jointness, in a step towards evolving common parameters there will be a common Annual Confidential Report (ACR) beginning first with senior ranks.

“Initially, a common ACR for two- and three-star officers of armed forces has been approved to be implemented. The implementation timeline is approximately three to four months,” a defence source said.

This is a much needed reform, among other HR related measures, towards achieving commonality in procedures, assessments and lead to better outcomes, before the creation of theatre commands that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is tasked with to create.

Presently, for posting in combined or tri services appointments, the selection system is based on parent service-specific parameters, the source pointed stating that the recent cross-services postings of a large number of officers was one such step.

Further, over a period of time, employment of officers in tri-service organisations and environment will only increase as the armed forces move towards joint structures and organisations, the source said adding, “As a result of this, a need was felt to synergise the appraisal system for undertaking the tasks in tri-service appointments which have been identified in the armed forces.”

As per data presented in Parliament in February 2022, the sanctioned strength of three star officers – 94 Lieutenant Generals in the Army, 23 Vice Admirals in the Navy and 29 Air Marshals in the Air Force. Similarly, for two stars, 310 Major Generals in the Army, 71 Rear Admirals in the Navy and 70 Air Vice Marshals in the Air Force.

