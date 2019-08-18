Committee to review Defence Procurement Procedure appointed

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has constituted a Committee under the Chairmanship of Director General (Acquisition) to review the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) 2016 and Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2009.

“The Committee will revise and align the procedures to ensure seamless flow from asset acquisition to life cycle support,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. The Committee has been given six months to submit recommendations.

The Ministry said the DPP 2016 and the DPM 2009 had been due for revision and aligning the procedures “will ensure seamless flow from asset acquisition to life cycle support and strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government”. Apart from DG (Acquisition), 11 members, not below the rank of Joint Secretary/Major General equivalent, are part of this committee.

The terms of reference include revising the procedures to remove procedural bottlenecks and hasten acquisition; align and standardise the provisions to optimise life cycle support for equipment and simplify policy and procedures to facilitate greater participation of the industry and develop robust Defence industrial base.

Also wherever applicable the Committee had been asked to examine and incorporate new concepts, such as life cycle costing, life cycle support, performance-based logistics, lease contracting, codification and standardisation; include provisions to promote Indian start-ups and research and development, the statement added.