Committee for reform in criminal law to start online consultation soon

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a national level committee for reform in criminal law.
The committee, which has several leading legal academicians on board, would be gathering opinions online, consulting with experts and collating material for their report to the government.
The consultation exercise would start on July 4 and go on for the next three months.
The committee, in its official website, has invited experts in the field of criminal law to participate in the exercise through an online consultation mechanism. Questionnaires have been posted online on the possible reforms in the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act.cC
The committee includes Ranbir Singh, chairperson, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University (NLU), Delhi; G.S. Bajpai, member and convenor, Registrar, NLU Delhi; Balraj Chauhan, member, Vice-Chancellor, Dharmashastra NLU Jabalpur; Mahesh Jethmalani, member, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India; and G.P. Thareja, member, former District and Sessions Judge, Delhi.
