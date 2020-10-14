Committed to provide security to family of Hathras victim, U.P. govt tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit, State details security arrangements made for victim’s family members

The Uttar Pradesh government has said it is “committed” to provide “complete security” to the family of the 19-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Hathras.

In an affidavit, the State government detailed the security arrangements made for the victim’s family members. It said there will be “no intrusion to the privacy of the victim’s family/witnesses and that they are free to move and meet the people they want”.

The affidavit came in response to a petition filed by Satyama Dubey, represented by advocates Sanjeev Malhotra and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, seeking a fair probe into the crime.

The State government’s conduct following the crime, including the hasty midnight cremation of the victim in the absence of her family members, caused public uproar.

The Supreme Court had emphasised on the protection of the family and assured them of a fair investigation. The CBI had taken over the probe on a request made by the State.

“The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to provide complete security to the family and witnesses to ensure free and fair investigation,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit said the State had deployed “adequate forces to ensure protection” to the family, which includes the parents, the two brothers, a sister and the grandmother.

It said a “three-fold protective mechanism” had been out in place at the village and house. It consists of armed constabulary, civil police personnel of guards, gunners and shadows and CCTV cameras to cover the surroundings of the victim’s place. Female guards had also been posted.

The State government suggested that the court should seek a fortnightly status report from the CBI, which could be filed by the U.P. police chief.

The State said the victim’s brother had written to the police that advocates Seema Kushwaha and Raj Ratan had been appointed as the private lawyers of the family in the case.