Committed to improving tax regime, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the NDA government is committed to improving the tax regime in the country.

Speaking at the Aditya Birla Group Golden Jubilee celebrations, Mr. Modi said, “We are committed to further improving it [tax regime]. We are now starting faceless tax assessment so that there is no scope for discretion or harassment”.

The Prime Minister also praised key decisions of the government such as cut in the corporate tax rates, GST etc. “Our GST has fulfilled the dream of economic integration of India. We want to work towards making it even more people friendly. All of what I have said just now makes India one of the world’s most attractive economies for investment,” Mr. Modi added.

“Ease of Doing Business is rising and so is ‘Ease of Living.’ FDI is rising. Our Forest Cover is rising. The number of patents and trademarks are rising. Productivity and efficiency are rising...,” he said.

On the tax regime, he further said that the number of taxes and tax rates are falling in the country.