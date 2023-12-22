Commercial LPG rate cut by ₹39.50 per 19-kg cylinder

December 22, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Commercial cooking gas (LPG) prices were on December 22 cut by ₹39.50 per 19-kg cylinder in line with softening international benchmarks.

However, the price of domestic LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) — used in household kitchens for cooking purposes — remained unchanged at ₹903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Also read: Oil marketing companies raise prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders; ATF price cut by 5.8%

Commercial LPG — used in various establishments such as hotels and restaurants — will now cost ₹1,757 per 19-kg cylinder in New Delhi as against ₹1,796.50, oil firms said in a price notification.

ADVERTISEMENT

State-owned oil firms last hiked the price of commercial LPG by ₹21 on December 1.

Commercial LPG will now cost ₹1,710 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, ₹1,868.50 in Kolkata, and ₹1,929 in Chennai.

Rates differ from state to state based on incidence of local taxation.

Saudi contract price (CP), the benchmark used for pricing of LPG, has softened in the last few weeks' oversupply concerns.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas and ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices on the 1st of every month, based on the average international price in the previous month. The revision on December 22 is an outlier.

Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain on freeze for a record 21st month in a row. Petrol costs ₹96.72 per litre in the New Delhi, and diesel comes for ₹89.62 per litre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.