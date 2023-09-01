September 01, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - New Delhi

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have slashed the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹158, according to the sources. The new prices will be effective from today. In Delhi, the retail price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be ₹1,522.

On August 29, the price of domestic LPG was reduced by ₹200 by the Centre, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed a “Raksha Bandhan gift” to the sisters of the country. Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from September 1.

Earlier in August, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by ₹99.75 by the OMCs. In July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by ₹7 each.

Before this hike, there had been two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders in May and June. While in May OMCs reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by ₹172, in June it was reduced by ₹83.

In April, too, their prices were reduced by ₹91.50 per unit.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 per unit.

