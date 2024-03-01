GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Comic books to aid in nutritional awareness in India

The project expects to create nutrition awareness by engaging children through captivating storytelling through their favourite cartoon characters

March 01, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Smriti Irani, businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates pose for photographs with popular cartoon characters. The Ministry of Women and Child Development, in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha, has launched a programme to teach children about holistic nutrition using cartoons. Photo: X/@PIBWCD

In a unique initiative aimed at combating malnutrition, the Centre has decided to disseminate important messages on the value of good nutrition to children through a Cartoon Coalition.

The program expects to create nutrition awareness by engaging children through captivating storytelling through their favourite cartoon characters like “Chacha Chowdhary” and drive positive behaviour change in communities across the nation for desired nutritional outcomes.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) organised a ‘Poshan Utsav’ (festival of nutrition) to announce this. At the event attended by co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, the Poshan Utsav Book was also released.

The Poshan Utsav aims to leverage popular cartoon characters to advocate holistic nutrition among children through collaboration between the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Amar Chitra Katha.

The Poshan Utsav Book has been curated by the Deendayal Research Institute and supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. This book is designed to serve as an atlas on food, offering insights from cultural, social, economic, and scientific perspectives. It seeks to revive ancient nutrition traditions, facilitating knowledge exchange, and intergenerational learning.

The coffee table book will also serve as a comprehensive repository for appreciation of the rich culinary heritage and nutritional diversity of the country.

“Nutrition is my favourite topic. If we need comics to get the word out then let us have comics,” Mr. Gates said.

