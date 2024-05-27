Comedian arrested with Munawar Faruqi in 2021 says ‘career ruined, being harassed’

Nalin Yadav, who had gone to jail in 2021 along with comedian Munawar Faruqui, has said that his career ended after the case. Mr. Yadav alleged that he and his family are being harassed in his hometown near Indore.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Mr. Yadav, 28, alleged that he and his 20-year-old brother, Akash Yadav, are being harassed for three years by some people “who are relatives and known affiliates of the ruling party”. He shared a video of an alleged incident from March.

Mr. Yadav is a native of Pitampur town in Dhar district but had left his hometown shortly after being released from jail. His brother, however, continues to live there.

Mr. Faruqui was arrested on January 1, 2021, before he could perform in Indore, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through comments in his previous shows. Mr. Yadav, who had performed in that show, and four others were also held. The arrests were made after a complaint from Eklavya Gaur, son of Indore MLA and former Mayor Malini Gaur. While Mr. Faruqui spent over a month in jail in Indore, Mr. Yadav was released on bail after 57 days.

‘Broke financially and mentally’

“In my hometown, I have a new identity as an anti-nationalist. There are a few people who are relatives and known affiliates of the ruling party, who have been harassing my brother and me for three years now,” he wrote in the post and said that the family are “broke financially and mentally”.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Yadav said some locals had started targeting him after he came out of the jail.

“Soon I decided to leave the place thinking that my brother would be able to live in peace. He was 16 back then and I could not take him with as I had no income,” he said, adding that his father had died when he was 14 and mother had passed away in October, 2020.

Mr. Yadav said his brother continued to face harassment and had to drop out of college. “Some people hit my brother and broke his leg in October (2023). He had barely recovered and they again beat both of us in March and broke the same leg again. He has been on the bed ever since,” said Mr. Yadav.

He said he did not get much support from the local police and struggled to file FIRs. “But without my knowledge, the police were filing a counter FIR against us almost every time and took our FIR as the secondary one,” he said, adding that in April he received a notice to be produced before a local court in connection with the case.

While his Instagram profile still reads ‘comedian’, Mr. Yadav said he has given up comedy and is now managing with irregular jobs such as working in production in films.

In his post, Mr. Yadav said, “I have never posted about this because I just wanted to forget this incident as soon as possible, but it never left us alone. Today, I am not a comedian anymore. I am not that person who can find laughter in disguise. We are just waiting for justice one day, though I’m not so hopeful about that, but we are trying each and every other day.”

Pitampur’s Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kumar Mishra said he was not aware of the matter as he has recently taken charge. “I will look into the matter in detail and see what we can do about it,” Mr. Mishra told The Hindu.

