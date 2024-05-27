GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Comedian arrested with Munawar Faruqi in 2021 says ‘career ruined, being harassed’

Nalin Yadav said he is being harassed by people who are ‘affiliates of the ruling party’. He said he has a new identity in his hometown, that of an ‘anti-nationalist’

Published - May 27, 2024 10:47 pm IST - Jabalpur

Mehul Malpani
Nalin yadav. File image

Nalin yadav. File image

Nalin Yadav, who had gone to jail in 2021 along with comedian Munawar Faruqui, has said that his career ended after the case. Mr. Yadav alleged that he and his family are being harassed in his hometown near Indore.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Mr. Yadav, 28, alleged that he and his 20-year-old brother, Akash Yadav, are being harassed for three years by some people “who are relatives and known affiliates of the ruling party”. He shared a video of an alleged incident from March.

Mr. Yadav is a native of Pitampur town in Dhar district but had left his hometown shortly after being released from jail. His brother, however, continues to live there.

Also read | A marketplace of hurt

Mr. Faruqui was arrested on January 1, 2021, before he could perform in Indore, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through comments in his previous shows. Mr. Yadav, who had performed in that show, and four others were also held. The arrests were made after a complaint from Eklavya Gaur, son of Indore MLA and former Mayor Malini Gaur. While Mr. Faruqui spent over a month in jail in Indore, Mr. Yadav was released on bail after 57 days.

‘Broke financially and mentally’

“In my hometown, I have a new identity as an anti-nationalist. There are a few people who are relatives and known affiliates of the ruling party, who have been harassing my brother and me for three years now,” he wrote in the post and said that the family are “broke financially and mentally”.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Yadav said some locals had started targeting him after he came out of the jail.

“Soon I decided to leave the place thinking that my brother would be able to live in peace. He was 16 back then and I could not take him with as I had no income,” he said, adding that his father had died when he was 14 and mother had passed away in October, 2020.

Mr. Yadav said his brother continued to face harassment and had to drop out of college. “Some people hit my brother and broke his leg in October (2023). He had barely recovered and they again beat both of us in March and broke the same leg again. He has been on the bed ever since,” said Mr. Yadav.

He said he did not get much support from the local police and struggled to file FIRs. “But without my knowledge, the police were filing a counter FIR against us almost every time and took our FIR as the secondary one,” he said, adding that in April he received a notice to be produced before a local court in connection with the case.

While his Instagram profile still reads ‘comedian’, Mr. Yadav said he has given up comedy and is now managing with irregular jobs such as working in production in films.

In his post, Mr. Yadav said, “I have never posted about this because I just wanted to forget this incident as soon as possible, but it never left us alone. Today, I am not a comedian anymore. I am not that person who can find laughter in disguise. We are just waiting for justice one day, though I’m not so hopeful about that, but we are trying each and every other day.”

Pitampur’s Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kumar Mishra said he was not aware of the matter as he has recently taken charge. “I will look into the matter in detail and see what we can do about it,” Mr. Mishra told The Hindu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.