Come out with facts and truth on NPR, Gehlot tells Modi

Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of making “contradictory claims” on the citizenship legislation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come out with the “facts and truth” on the National Population Register (NPR), which was the latest step amid the ongoing unrest and protests across the country.

“When people across the nation are protesting against the CAA and NRC, the government should have rolled back the new law, but they came up with NPR,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted. He said Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were misleading the nation and increasing uncertainty through their contradictory claims.

“The PM says one thing, the HM says something else. It is only increasing fear among the people... Instead of assuaging people’s fears about the government’s intentions, they have plunged the nation into turmoil and unrest with their ill-thought-out CAA-NRC and now NPR,” Mr. Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister alleged that top BJP leaders were raising the issue of illegal migrants to fuel unrest and disrupt communal harmony in order to divert the public attention from the real problems, as the government had failed on every front. “They should revoke the CAA and assure the nation that the NRC will not be implemented.”

Mr. Gehlot pointed out that it was a matter of great concern when the Modi government’s former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian stated that the economic downturn in the country was not an ordinary slowdown but something that had not been seen in the last 20 to 30 years. “It is India’s great slowdown and still the government does not acknowledge [it],” he said.