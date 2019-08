"Come for your Re. 1 fee," said Sushma Swaraj to Harish Salve an hour before her death

On the demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, senior Advocate Harish Salve shared his last talk with veteran leader that he had yesterday. Mr. Salve said, “Sushma Swaraj ji was an elder sister. I was simply stunned yesterday on hearing about her demise. At 8:45 pm, I had a talk with her. She said you have to come and take your fees of one rupee for Jadhav case. Just 10 min post that, she had cardiac arrest.” Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister and BJP veteran, died on Tuesday evening after cardiac arrest, leaving political leaders and her legions of admirers in grief. She was 67.