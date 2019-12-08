Come after you get raped: Unnao police

Despite the outrage over the death of the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze by the accused, the police in the Uttar Pradesh district have allegedly refused to register a woman’s complaint of attempted rape.

The woman from Hindupur village, where the rape victim was set on fire on Thursday, alleged on Saturday that the police had dismissed her complaint.

The police allegedly asked the woman to come after the rape had taken place. “Rape toh hua nahi; jab hoga tab aana (Rape has not happened; come when it happens),” is what a policeman at the station told her.

The woman said three men from the village had attempted to rape her some months ago when she was on her way to buy medicines. “I was going to buy my medicines. These three men stopped me and started pulling my clothes. They also attempted to rape me,” she said.

She has also identified the accused, who have been allegedly threatening her. The woman said she has been visiting the police station for over three months.