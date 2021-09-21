Combing operation continuing near LoC in Kashmir’s Uri: officials

Srinagar:

There have been no reports of any contact between the Army personnel and the infiltrators.

The combing operation of security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Uri in Baramulla district continued for the third day on Tuesday, as the Army said it foiled “a major infiltration” bid.

“Searches are on in the area,” an official said.

The Army on Monday said an infiltration bid was made on the intervening night of September 18-19 after the troops manning the LoC spotted “suspicious movement”.

Mobile and internet services were snapped in Uri on Monday “due to the security reasons”.

The Army on Monday said it was one of the two major infiltration bids carried out by militants this year.

Earlier this year, a group of infiltrators was killed in a forest range of Bandipora after it sneaked in from the Gurez Sector in north Kashmir.