Combined coastal security exercise off Odisha coast on September 18

Multiple agencies, including Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Odisha Police and the State forest department, chalked out preparatory actions ahead of massive 36-hour-long combined coastal security exercise – Sagar Kavach – which is to be conducted off Odisha coast on Wednesday.

Field level officials have been asked to report any suspicious activities to the police or coast guard for security purposes. For field formation, agencies have been directed to make proper boats and personnel deployment.

The combined coastal security exercise by Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Police, Forest Department, Fisheries Department and others would commence 6 a.m. on Wednesday and would commence till late evening of Thursday.

“All agencies and officers were briefed about the role during exercise,” said Bishnu Charan Mishra, State nodal officer on coastal security.

Meanwhile, boat operators have been asked to stop using Chinese-made VHF sets and use Indian-made VHF sets.