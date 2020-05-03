National

Colonel, Major among five security personnel killed in encounter with terrorists

A Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in an encounter at a village in north Kashmir’s Handwara area, officials said on Sunday.

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter at the Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, they said.

The Army officers were leading a team to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists, the officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 9:04:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/colonel-major-among-five-security-personnel-killed-in-encounter-with-terrorists/article31493302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY