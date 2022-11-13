Collegium system is “perfect”, says former CJI Lalit

Former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The collegium system of appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts is “perfect”, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) U.U. Lalit said on Sunday.

Justice Lalit, who retired on November 8 as the 49th CJI, said the process of appointment should not go on indefinitely, adding that this has deprived the courts of much-needed talent.

Justice Lalit, talking to the media, also explained the circumstances which led to the court hearing the government’s appeal against the acquittal of Professor G.N. Saibaba, who is accused of having Maoist links, on a Saturday.

The former CJI said his Bench had already risen on that day, a Friday. This had led the government to mention the case for urgent listing before a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, the then-number two judge and the present CJI.

The Chandrachud Bench had not agreed to pass an order to stay the acquittal and asked the government to mention the case on Monday.

It had however recorded in its short order the government’s intention to approach the Registry in order to get directions from CJI Lalit to list the case on October 15 (Saturday).

Justice Lalit said he was not told about the reservations expressed by Justice Chandrachud to list the appeal on Saturday.

To a question on why the Collegium resolutions do not contain reasons for rejecting a candidate anymore, Chief Justice Lalit said the comments or discussion, if made public, may become a blot on the head of the person, who may be a serving judge or a practising lawyer. He said the reasons for rejecting the candidature would be part of the confidential files.