Collegium rejigs proposals for High Courts; Vinod Chandran named for Patna High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium recalled its earlier recommendation to appoint Kerala High Court judge, Justice K. Vinod Chandran, as Gauhati Chief Justice and has instead proposed his appointment as Chief Justice of Patna High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud reasoned that the appointment of the Chief Justice at Patna High Court “is required to be made” following the elevation of Justice Sanjay Karol as Supreme Court judge on February 4. Justice Karol was the Patna Chief Justice before his appointment to the apex court.

Incidentally, the two separate Collegium recommendations of Justice Karol and four other judges to the Supreme Court and Justice Chandran and two other judges as Chief Justices of High Courts were both made on December 13, 2022.

The Collegium stated that the position of Chief Justices in various High Courts have fallen vacant owing to retirement and the recent elevations to the Supreme Court.

“Mr. Justice K. Vinod Chandran is the senior most Judge of the Kerala High Court with wide experience. Having regard to the above circumstances, the Collegium resolves to recall its earlier recommendation for appointment of Mr. Justice K. Vinod Chandran as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and resolves to recommend that he be appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Patna, as he is fit and suitable for the same,” the Collegium resolution dated February 7 but published on Wednesday said.

Justice Chandran is due to retire on April 24, 2025.

In his place, the Collegium has now recommended Rajasthan High Court judge, Justice Sandeep Mehta, to be appointed as Gauhati High Court Chief Justice. The position of the Gauhati Chief Justice had fallen vacant following the retirement of Justice R.M. Chhaya. Justice Mehta is due to retire on January 10, 2025.

The Collegium, in a separate resolution, recommended Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh to take over as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court upon the retirement of Justice Jaswant Singh on February 22, 2023. The Collegium noted that it had earlier already recommended the transfer of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from Jharkhand to Tripura. He is the senior most judge in the Jharkhand High Court.

“The State of Jharkhand is unrepresented among the Chief Justices of the High Courts. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that upon the retirement of Mr. Justice Jaswant Singh, Mr. Justice Apresh Kumar Singh be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura,” the resolution read. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh is due to retire on July 6, 2027.

The Collegium has also proposed the appointment of Justice Sabina, the current Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, as its Chief Justice.

“Ms. Justice Sabina shall have a tenure of about two months before she retires as Chief Justice on 19 April 2023,” the resolution said.