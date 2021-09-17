Collegium recommends transfer of judges across 14 High Courts

Allahabad HC set for most transfers in massive reshuffle

In probably one of the largest shuffles in the higher judiciary in recent times, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, is learnt to have recommended the transfer of judges across 14 of a total 25 High Courts in the country.

The Collegium recommendations would cover the transfers of judges from the High Courts of Allahabad, Bombay, Calcutta, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madras, Orissa, Patna, Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana.

There are also multiple transfer recommendations from the same High Court.

The recommendations have been made to transfer judges to different High Courts, including Himachal Pradesh, Patna, Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan, Orissa, Telangana, Allahabad, Jharkhand, Madras, Uttarakhand and Tripura. As noticed, most of the transfers are to-and-from the same High Courts.

The largest number of transfers are from the Allahabad High Court. They are Justices Vivek Agarwal to Madhya Pradesh High Court, Ravi Nath Tilhari to Andhra Pradesh, Chandra Dhari Singh and Yashwant Varma to Delhi High Court, Subhash Chand (Additional Judge) to Jharkhand High Court and M.N. Bhandari to Madras High Court.

The Collegium has recommended the transfer of three judges from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. They are Justices Sudip Ahluwalia to Calcutta, Jaswant Singh to Orissa and Rajan Gupta to Patna.

Two judges have been recommended for transfer from the Calcutta High Court. They are Justices Arindam Sinha and Soumen Sen, both to the Orissa High Court. Similarly, the Collegium has recommended the transfer of Himachal Pradesh High Court judges, Justices Anoop Chitkara and Sureshwar Thakur, to Punjab and Haryana and Allahabad High Courts, respectively.

Again, Rajasthan High Court judges, Justices Sabina and Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, have been recommended to be transferred to Himachal Pradesh and Patna High Courts, respectively. Telangana High Court judges, Justices M.S.S. Ramachandra Rao and Amarnath Goud, have been recommended for Punjab and Haryana and Tripura High Courts, respectively.

Bombay High Court judge, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, has been recommended for Telangana. Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been recommended for transfer from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan.

Gujarat High Court judge, Justice Paresh R. Upadhyay, has been recommended for Madras High Court. Justices A.M. Badar of Kerala High Court and P.B. Bajanthri of Karnataka have both been recommended for Patna. Justice T.S. Sivagnanam from Madras High Court has been suggested for transfer to Calcutta High Court.

While Orissa High Court judge, Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, has been recommended for Uttarakhand, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court has been suggested for transfer to Andhra Pradesh High Court.