Collegium recommends elevation of three HC judges

NEW DELHI

14 September 2021 03:37 IST

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justoce of India N.V. Ramana has on September 9 recommended to the government appointment of three Additional Judges of the Gauhati High Court as Permanent Judges of the High Court.

The three judges are Justices Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S. Hukato Swu.

This follows the recent recommendation of 68 names to various High Courts following the historic appointment of nine judges to the Supreme Court.

