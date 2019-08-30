National

Collegium nod for four new judges in SC

A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. File

The Supreme Court Collegium is learnt to have recommended four high court judges for appointment to the apex court.

The Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, a source said, has recommended the Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala High Courts, V. Ramasubramanian, Krishna Murari, S. Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy, respectively, as apex court judges.

The Supreme Court vacancies have increased to four after the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Bill of 2019 was made the law and following the recent retirement of Justice A.M. Sapre. The new law increased the judicial strength from 31 to 34, including the CJI.

