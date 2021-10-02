Collegium has suggested over 100 names for judicial posts in High Courts: CJI

Appointments will address issue of vacancies to an extent, he says

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Saturday said the Supreme Court Collegium recently recommended over 100 names for judicial appointments to the High Courts, including nine Chief Justices, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had agreed to process them in a day or two.

“We have recommended 106 judges to various HCs and nine CJs. The government has cleared some and the Law Minister has said the rest of things are going to come in a short time, in one or two days,” Chief Justice Ramana said in his speech at the inaugural function of the six-week ‘The Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign’ organised by the National Legal Services Authority.

Chief Justice Ramana was speaking in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Mr. Rijiju and Supreme Court judges and Collegium members Justices U.U. Lalit and A.M. Khanwilkar.

The CJI said the appointments, as they come through from the government side, would take care of the issues of vacancies in the High Courts to some extent.

“I seek cooperation and support from the government to strengthen access to justice and democracy,” Chief Justice Ramana said.

The CJI said the endeavour of the nation should be to carry the flag of justice to its remotest corner and to the weakest person.

Chief Justice Ramana said inclusive growth could be attained only through equal and inclusive access to justice. Unequal access to justice led to greater gaps in social fabric.

Apart from pendency, vacancies and piling up of thousands of cases, the pandemic had exposed some deep-rooted problems in society.

“Lack of health care, eviction from home and uncertainty about one’s next meal — all these overflow from absence of justice,” Chief Justice Ramana said.

President Kovind commended the legal service authorities for reaching out to the poorest in the country. He emphasised the need to have more women lawyers participating in legal aid services to bring legal relief to more women.

“As a country, our aim is to graduate from ‘women development’ to ‘women-led development’. Therefore, increasing the number of women in National Legal Services Institutions is as important as reaching out to the largest possible number of women beneficiaries,” the President noted.

The CJI said socio-economic growth would be impossible to achieve without equal access to justice.

Legal awareness is key to equal access to justice... Quality of democracy lies in the quality of justice rendered. Healthy democracy needs a vibrant judiciary,” Chief Justice Ramana said.