Coast Guard scales up surveillance along India-Bangladesh international maritime boundary line

Considering the recent political events in Bangladesh and the emerging situation there, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has positioned operational units for robust surveillance in the region and to thwart any attempts of illegal migration through sea routes, it said on Monday (August 12, 2024).

“Surface surveillance has been enhanced along the Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) by Offshore Patrol Vessels and Fast Patrol Vessels [FPVs]. Layered surface surveillance has been instituted by additional FPVs. All units at sea have been advised to monitor/board all fishing boats and undertake positive identification of Indian fishermen,” ICG said in a statement.

Sea-air coordinated aerial surveillance has been augmented along IMBL by Coast Guard aircraft from Kolkata and Bhubaneswar especially during dawn and dusk hours to track scooting contacts, if any, it stated. Additional assets are also kept on standby at Paradip and Haldia for immediate deployment, if any subversive activity is reported. “Electronic surveillance has been promptly maintained for all close coast transferring contacts and interrogated,” the statement said.

The ICG said necessary coordination has been maintained with agencies and stakeholders to prevent any ingress through possible infiltration and landing points. “So far, no instances of infiltration or any such activity have been reported on the maritime front,” it said adding that enhanced surveillance measures will be maintained in the area until the situation improves and stabilises.

The Border Security Force (BSF), which has been on high alert along the India-Bangladesh border since deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India, has thwarted several attempts by Bangladeshi citizens attempting to cross the border. As the uncertainty and violence continues, more such attempts are expected from the across the border.