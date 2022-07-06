Coast Guard rescues crew of merchant vessel in Arabian Sea 

It had received a distress alert regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard the vessel

The Coast Guard rescued all 22 crew of the merchant vessel Global King-I, 185 Km from Porbandar Coast in the Arabian Sea, responding to a distress on Wednesday. The crew consisted of 20 Indians, a Pakistani and a Sri Lankan national.

“At about 0820 hrs, Coast Guard received a distress alert regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard merchant vessel Global King-1,” a statement from Coast Guard said.

Despite adverse weather conditions, a Dornier aircraft was launched from Coast Guard Air Station Porbandar at 9 am for assessment of the situation and relaying information to the vessels in the vicinity, it explained.

“The Dornier on reaching area dropped life raft for the crew. Off shore vessel ICGS Shoor, already at sea, was also directed to immediately reach the area,” Coast Guard said. Indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters were also launched in Search and Rescue configuration for any eventuality.

The crew, after failing to arrest flooding, abandoned the vessel in life raft at around 1045 hrs, the statement said. “The helicopters operated closed to their operational maxima and braved squally weather and strong winds to reach the area. Thereafter in a sea-air coordinated effort, all 22 personnel were successfully rescued.”

The vessel was on its way from Khor Fakkan, UAE, to Karwar, India, carrying 6000 tonnes of bitumen. Merchant vessels FOS Athens and Sydney were also diverted to assist ICG in the operations, the statement added.