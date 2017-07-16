Coast Guard rescues casino vessel crew

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) team rescued four ailing crew members from an offshore casino vessel anchored in the Aguada bay near here early on Sunday.

The rescue came after the vessel drifting in choppy waters hit a sandbar.

The four crew members on board casino vessel ‘MV Lucky Seven’, owned by former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda, were evacuated in a helicopter-borne rescue operation, a spokesperson of the ICG told presspersons here. “They had minor injuries,” the spokesperson said. The ICG helicopter was pressed into service as the choppy waters made it difficult to rescue the crew members using a boat.