 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coast Guard rescues 7 Indian fishermen from Pakistan Maritime Security Agency vessel

Coast Guard rescues Indian fishermen from Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and conducts joint investigation in Gujarat

Published - November 19, 2024 02:45 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship successfully rescues seven Indian fishermen on November 17, 2024, apprehended by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary on Monday (November 18, 2024).

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship successfully rescues seven Indian fishermen on November 17, 2024, apprehended by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary on Monday (November 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

“The Coast Guard has rescued seven Indian fishermen who were apprehended by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the mid-sea off the Gujarat coast and kept on their ship near the maritime boundary between the two countries,” officials said on Monday (November 18, 2024).

The incident took place on Sunday (November 17, 2024) when the Coast Guard received a distress signal from an Indian fishing boat (IFB) operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ) in the afternoon, said an ICG release.

“At approximately 15:30 pm, an ICG ship on patrol received a distress call from an Indian fishing boat operating near the NFZ. The call reported that another Indian fishing boat, Kal Bhairav, had been intercepted by a PMSA vessel, and seven Indian crew members on board had been apprehended,” said the release.

The Coast Guard immediately swung into action and sent its ship to the location near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary (IMBL).

Despite efforts by the PMSA ship to retreat, the ICG ship eventually intercepted the vessel from the neighbouring country and persuaded personnel on board to release the seven Indian fishermen they had apprehended, it said.

“The ICG ship was able to retrieve the seven fishermen safely, who were all found to be in stable medical condition. Unfortunately, the Indian fishing boat, Kal Bhairav, was reported to have been damaged and sunk during the incident,” the release added.

The Indian ship returned to the Okha harbour on Monday (November 18, 2024), where a joint investigation involving the ICG, the Gujarat police, intelligence agencies, and the fisheries department was undertaken to probe the circumstances leading to the collision (between the PMSA vessel and the IFB Kal Bhairav) and the subsequent rescue operation, said the release.

Published - November 19, 2024 02:45 am IST

Related Topics

Ahmedabad / India / Gujarat

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.