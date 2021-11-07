Coast Guard rescues 7 fishermen

While on patrol, the ICG Ship (ICGS) Arush rescued the fishermen from the boat ‘Kalash Raj’ in coordination with other fishing boats in an area close to the notional international boundary.

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship on Sunday rescued seven fishermen whose boat caught fire due to fuel leakage from its engine exhaust and was sinking near the international maritime boundary in the Arabian sea off the Gujarat coast.

While on patrol, the ICG Ship (ICGS) Arush rescued the fishermen from the boat ‘Kalash Raj’ in coordination with other fishing boats in an area close to the notional international boundary, an official release said.

“The boat reportedly caught fire due to fuel leakage from the engine exhaust. ICGS Arush under the command of Commandant (JG) Ashwini Kumar, arrived with the maximum speed at the scene of the fire and quickly engaged in firefighting operations,” the Indian Coast Guard said.

The boat sank due to the rapid spread of fire, it said.

The rescued crew, who were exhausted and visibly tired, were taken on board and provided with first-aid and initial assistance by the ICG ship, the release said.

The rescued fishermen were shifted to another fishing boat operating in the vicinity, which will likely reach Okha in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district by Monday, it added.