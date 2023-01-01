ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard rescues 12 crew members of sinking vessel in Arabian sea off Gujarat coast

January 01, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The operation was carried out on Saturday after a distress message was received by the Mumbai-based ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre at around 11 a.m.

PTI

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday, claimed to have rescued 12 crew members of a sinking supply vessel in the Arabian sea off the Gujarat coast.

The operation was carried out on Saturday after a distress message was received by the Mumbai-based ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) at around 11 a.m., a Defence release said.

The Motorised Supply Vessel (MSV) 'Nigahen Karam', which was on her passage to Djibouti, was reported to be heavily flooded and sinking. All the 12 Indian crew members were taken onboard the Motor Tanker (MT) Searanger.

After receiving the call, the MRCC alerted all the vessels operating in the vicinity and coordinated with the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC), Porbandar to divert a Motor Tanker (MT) Searanger, in order to provide immediate assistance to the vessel, the release said.

"In addition, the ICG ship 'Sarthak' operating in the area was also diverted and the ICG fast interceptor class of ship C-152 was immediately sailed from Vadinar (in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat), it stated..

"The crew members were transferred from MT Searanger to the ICG ship and brought to Vadinar. After a preliminary medical investigation, they were handed over to the owner of the vessel," it added.

CONNECT WITH US