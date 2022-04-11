Coast Guard commissions first Advanced Light Helicopter squadron

It covers entire coast of West Bengal and Odisha under surveillance efforts DRDO flight tests Anti-Tank Guided Missile HELINA from ALH

The Coast Guard on Monday said it had formally commissioned its first Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK–III squadron, 830 Squadron, at Bhubaneshwar.

In a separate development, the indigenous Anti–Tank Guided Missile ‘HELINA’ — developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)— was successfully flight–tested at high–altitude ranges as part of user validation trials.

“The flight trials were conducted from an ALH and the missile was fired successfully engaging a simulated tank target. The missile is guided by an Imaging Infra–Red (IIR) Seeker operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode,” the DRDO said. “It is one of the most advanced anti–tank weapons in the world.”

In continuation to validation trials conducted at Pokhran in Rajasthan, proof of efficacy at high altitudes paves the way for its integration on the ALH, the DRDO said.

Indigenous helicopter

“Out of 16 ALH MK–III helicopters, 12 have been inducted in the Coast Guard in a phased manner and four of these are positioned at Bhubaneswar, covering the entire coast of West Bengal and Odisha under their surveillance efforts,” the Coast Guard said. The ALH is designed and manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

The commissioning of this squadron earmarks a tremendous leap towards self–reliance in the field of Search And Rescue (SAR) and long range maritime surveillance, in line with the government’s push towards “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, it said.

The ALH–MKIII helicopters feature an array of state–of–the–art sensors, powered by powerful Shakti engines, full glass cockpit, high–intensity searchlight, traffic alert and collision avoidance system, advanced communication systems, automatic identification system, SAR homer and automatic flight control system and is fitted with modern surveillance radar/electro–optical equipment, which enables long–range maritime reconnaissance, in addition to long–range search and rescue, both by day and night, the DRDO said.

The helicopter is provided with a heavy machine gun to undertake constabulary missions at sea and also a removable Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) to facilitate critically ill patients during medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), the Coast Guard said.

Since induction, the squadron has flown over 1,200 hours and conducted numerous operational missions including MEDEVAC of service personnel from afloat platforms, day and night ship helicopter operating limitations trials on board Offshore Patrol Vessels, trial landings at dispersed helipads of Odisha and West Bengal region, the Coast Guard said.

The 830 Sqn is commanded by Commandant Anurup Singh and manned by 11 officers and 46 men.