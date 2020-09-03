Coast Guard aids Sri Lanka in fighting fire onboard oil tanker

The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday said it has pressed into action its three ships and a Dornier aircraft after the Sri Lankan Navy sought assistance to control a fire onboard an oil tanker off the east coast of the island nation.
In a swift sea and air coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the Coast Guard said it immediately diverted ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang and Samudra Paheredar, besides a Dornier aircraft for the firefight on oil tanker New Diamond.
“Assistance sought by Sri Lanka Navy from @IndiaCoastGuard for fire and explosion onboard Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond 37 NM east off Sri Lanka coast. ICG ships and aircraft deployed for immediate assistance," it said in a tweet, tagging the Defence Minister of India and the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.
“@IndiaCoastGuard in a swift Sea & Air Coordinated #SAR operation immediately diverted #ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang, Samudra Paheredar & Dornier Aircraft for firefighting on Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond,” its second tweet said.
