COAS General Upendra Dwivedi expresses his condolences on demise of DG of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal

Following the unforeseen demise of Rakesh Pal, the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi, along with all ranks of the Indian Army, expressed their deepest condolences on Sunday (August 18, 2024).

In a social media post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army stated, “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, and all ranks of the Indian Army express their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Rakesh Pal, Director General, Indian Coast Guard, in Chennai today. The Indian Army offers prayers for the departed soul and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Chief Rakesh Pal passed away in Chennai on Sunday (August 18, 2024) after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in the city after feeling unwell. Despite receiving immediate treatment, he could not be saved.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid their last respects to the ICG Chief in Chennai. Expressing grief over the demise of the ICG Chief on X, Rajnath Singh wrote, “Pal was an able and committed officer under whose leadership the ICG was making significant strides in strengthening India’s maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”

The Defence Minister further wrote, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard, in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership the ICG was making significant strides in strengthening India’s maritime security.”

DG Rakesh Pal was appointed as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard in July last year. He was an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy and joined the Indian Coast Guard in January 1989. He underwent professional specialisation in Gunnery and Weapons Systems at the Indian Naval School Dronacharya, Kochi, and completed an Electro-Optics Fire Control Solution course in the United Kingdom.

DG Rakesh Pal was awarded the Tatrakshak Medal in 2013 and the President Tatrakshak Medal in 2018 for his distinguished service.