02 August 2021 20:52 IST
Coalition politics over the years | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar
Updated: 02 August 2021 20:59 IST
A video explainer on the Opposition protests in the Parliament and coalition possibilities for the next elections
In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the Opposition protests about the Pegasus surveillance issue and farm laws in the Parliament, Mamata Banerjee's recent Delhi visit and the BJP’s ability to forge alliances with prominent regional parties during Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
