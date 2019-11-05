Coalition allies jockey for seats in Jharkhand

Political activity intensified in poll-bound Jharkhand on Monday as the competing coalitions and individual parties held hectic internal consultations and seat-sharing negotiations.

The Congress and the BJP held meetings with local party leaders in Ranchi to review the claims of ticket aspirants, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren is said to have finalised seat adjustments with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, has announced its intention to go it alone.

The BJP will contest the election to the 81-seat Assembly in alliance with the Sudesh Mahto-led All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). The party has already announced that it would be seeking a renewed mandate for Chief Minister Raghubar Das. “Abki baar, 65 par (this time, over 65 seats),” is the slogan the State BJP leaders have coined. The State party in-charge, Om Prakash Mathur, reached Ranchi on Monday to hold meetings.

The Congress held a marathon meeting with State party leaders to mull over the list of aspiring candidates. Party State president Rameshwar Oraon is likely to visit Delhi on Tuesday with a list of prospective candidates to be put up before the party’s screening committee. “After that, the party top leadership will finalise the names of the candidates from among three suggested names for each constituency,” Mr. Oraon said.

Mr. Soren is likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi soon in Delhi.