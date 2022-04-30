Coal shortage | No need to panic, says Prahlad Joshi

Special Correspondent April 30, 2022 19:59 IST

Special Correspondent April 30, 2022 19:59 IST

The Minister said that some people were speaking as if the whole country would be blacked out after 10 days, which was not the case

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Minister said that some people were speaking as if the whole country would be blacked out after 10 days, which was not the case



Our code of editorial values