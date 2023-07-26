ADVERTISEMENT

Coal scam: Delhi court awards 4-year jail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, son

July 26, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - New Delhi

These three convicts were, however, granted bail on a personal bond.

PTI

Convicted in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: Manob Chowdhury

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded a four-year jail term to ex-Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda, and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

All three convicts were taken into the custody after the court order.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also sentenced ex-coal secretary H.C. Gupta and two former senior public servants K.S. Kropha and K.C. Samria to three years in jail.

These three convicts were, however, granted bail on a personal bond by the court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment in the high court.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the company, JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd, which was convicted in the case.

In the 13th conviction in the coal scam, a massive political scandal which rocked the erstwhile Manmohan Singh government, the court had on July 13 convicted seven accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

