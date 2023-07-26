HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coal scam: Delhi court awards 4-year jail to ex-MP Vijay Darda, son

These three convicts were, however, granted bail on a personal bond.

July 26, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Convicted in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh. File image for representation.

Convicted in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: Manob Chowdhury

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded a four-year jail term to ex-Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda, and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

All three convicts were taken into the custody after the court order.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also sentenced ex-coal secretary H.C. Gupta and two former senior public servants K.S. Kropha and K.C. Samria to three years in jail.

These three convicts were, however, granted bail on a personal bond by the court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment in the high court.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the company, JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd, which was convicted in the case.

In the 13th conviction in the coal scam, a massive political scandal which rocked the erstwhile Manmohan Singh government, the court had on July 13 convicted seven accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Related stories

Related Topics

Delhi / New Delhi / Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.