Coal pilferage case: CBI raids premises of West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak

The searches are being carried out at six locations, five in Kolkata and one in Asansol.

PTI New Delhi
September 07, 2022 10:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak (right) with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an even in Kolkata recently. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at the premises of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with its probe into alleged coal pilferage scam from Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Asansol, officials said on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The searches are being carried out at six locations, five in Kolkata and one in Asansol, they said.

The multi-crore coal pilferage scam is related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the State's Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI had registered an FIR in November 2020 against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
corruption & bribery
law enforcement
investigation
coal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app