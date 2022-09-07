India

Coal pilferage case: CBI raids premises of West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak

West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak (right) with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an even in Kolkata recently.

West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak (right) with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an even in Kolkata recently. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at the premises of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with its probe into alleged coal pilferage scam from Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Asansol, officials said on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The searches are being carried out at six locations, five in Kolkata and one in Asansol, they said.

The multi-crore coal pilferage scam is related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the State's Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November 2020 against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.


