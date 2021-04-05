Coal mining case: Anup Majhi’s assets worth ₹165 cr. attached

Photo: Twitter/@dir_ed

NEW DELHI

05 April 2021 19:47 IST

They include land parcels, factory premises, plant and machinery

The Enforcement Directorate has attached immovable assets worth ₹165.86 crore of Anup Majhi, alleged mastermind behind illegal mining and theft of coal in West Bengal.

The assets include land parcels, factory premises, plant and machinery and other properties of two companies named Ispat Damodar Private Limited and Sonic Thermal Private Limited.

“The manufacturing plants of both companies are located in Purulia and Bankura, West Bengal, and they are beneficially owned by Anup Majhi,” said an official.

The ED has been conducting money-laundering probe based on a case registered by the CBI against Anup Majhi and others.

In the past few days, the CBI has questioned Anup Majhi. Several witness statements have also been recorded.

According to the ED, the main accused had transferred proceeds of the crime — ₹67.80 crore — to Ispat Damodar Private Limited and Sonic Thermal Private Limited, ostensibly to buy shares for acquiring their assets.

This apart, ₹98.06 crore was also transferred to the companies. The funds generated from illegal coal mining were layered allegedly through a maze of shell companies, to be projected as untainted money.

In the same case, the ED has so far arrested Vikas Mishra and Ashok Mishra, inspector in-charge in Bankura directorate. While Vikas Mishra is in judicial custody, Ashok Mishra is in the ED custody till April 7.

In another case of cross-border cattle smuggling, involving Vikas Mishra and his brother Vijay Mishra, the agency had recently attached their Kolkata-based property.