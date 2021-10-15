National

Coal India halts supply to non-power users, hitting industry

Coal India said that This is only a temporary prioritisation, in the interest of the Nation, to tide over the low coal stock situation at the stressed power plants and scale up supplies to them.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

State-run Coal India Ltd. on Thursday said it had temporarily stopped supplying non-power customers, potentially hurting companies in other industries as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years.

India is the world’s second largest coal producer, with the world’s fourth largest reserves, but a surge in power demand to above pre-pandemic levels means supplies from state-run Coal India, the world’s biggest coal miner, are no longer enough.

The company said in a statement that it had stopped all online auctions of coal except those meant for the power sector.

“This is only a temporary prioritisation, in the interest of the Nation, to tide over the low coal stock situation at the stressed power plants and scale up supplies to them,” it said.

The Aluminium Association of India sought the immediate resumption of full supplies. It said Coal India’s move was ‘detrimental’ to the industry which needs an uninterrupted supply of power.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Association said a stoppage of power supplies for more than two hours could lead to heavy financial losses for the companies.

It said several aluminium plants are already operating at a low capacity as their coal stocks have depleted to 2-3 days worth from about 15 days in April.

“The entire industry has been brought to a stand still and left with no time to devise any mitigation plan to continue sustainable operations,” the Association said, adding that coal accounts for about 40% of the industry’s production costs.

India is competing against buyers such as China, the world’s largest coal consumer, which is under pressure to ramp-up imports amid a severe power crunch.

Coal India said Indian customers have turned to using local coal due to higher global prices of the fuel.

India has asked power producers to import up to 10% of their coal needs amid fuel shortages and has warned states that federal companies will curb their power supplies if they are found selling electricity on power exchanges to cash in the on-going surging prices.

Most of India’s 135 coal-fired power plants have fuel stocks of less than three days.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raises concern over J&K targeted killings

Delhi records minimum temperature of 18.6 degree C

JCO among two Army personnel killed in J&K encounter

PM pays tributes to former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

PM greets people on Vijaya Dashami

Morning Digest | PM Modi to dedicate 7 new defence companies to the nation today; multiple attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh leaves 4 dead, and more

Surgical strike sent strong message to world on terror: Amit Shah

India-U.S. Financial Dialogue includes new focus on climate change

AAP terms as 'dictatorship' Centre's decision to increase BSF jurisdiction in Punjab, other States

Coal crisis | Centre's responsibility to supply coal to states on time, says Rajasthan Minister

Carry out just necessary expenses as Air Inida's disinvestment likely to complete in 10 weeks: Government

Policy support, COVID-19 vaccination differences causing uneven recovery: IMF governing committee

Burning effigies on Dussehra across country either on Friday or Saturday, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

India, U.S. to begin 15-day military exercise in Alaska from October 15

PM Modi to address event organised to mark launch of seven new defence companies

Have faith in the Gandhis, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Harish Rawat and K.C. Venugopal

India gets re-elected to U.N. Human Rights Council for 2022-24 term

Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be conducted offline; date-sheet on October 18: CBSE

Malabar exercise: India, U.S. Navy chiefs embark on American aircraft carrier

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 10:56:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coal-india-halts-supply-to-non-power-users-hitting-industry/article37000854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY