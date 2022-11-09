Coal demand in India yet to reach its peak: Pralhad Joshi

Country will need coal until 2040 and beyond. 

PTI New Delhi
November 09, 2022 19:58 IST

Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre on Wednesday said that the demand for coal in India is still to reach its peak and the dry fuel will continue to play a key role in the energy mix till 2040 and beyond.

Therefore, shift from coal will not happen in foreseeable future in the country, according to coal minister Pralhad Joshi.

Mr. Joshi in his opening remarks, while chairing a meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the coal ministry, said that there is a push towards energy transition away from coal in the global world.

"However, for India, coal, being an affordable source of energy, holds prime importance for meeting its energy needs being fuelled by rising economy," he said.

Coal accounts for more than 51% of India's primary energy requirement and around 73% of power generation.

During the meeting it was also informed by the coal ministry that although there are no immediate challenges of coal phase down, companies involved in coal mining will have to manage the closure of already abandoned mines.

The coal companies will also have to manage those mines that will close normally in near future in a manner aligned to 'just transition' principles to ensure repurposing of land and infrastructure assets and sustenance of livelihoods of workers among others.

Government-owned Coal India Ltd accounts for over 80% of coal mining in the country.

